Stocks roar ahead as economic hopes run high

Stocks roared ahead on Monday as optimism over economic recovery carried the rally into the second week with trade hovering over a billion shares mark, dealers said. Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 Shares Index gained 1.63 percent or 770.05 points to close at 47,896.34 points. Volumes stood at 1.4 billion shares from 959.88 million shares in the last trading session.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a note said market extended its gain on the last trading day of the month. Investors reacted positively to MPS (Monetary Policy Statement) on Friday where central bank kept the policy rate unchanged and indicated any increase in policy rate would be measured and gradual to achieve mildly positive real interest rates over time, the brokerage said.

Major contribution came from DGKC, LUCK, PSO, HBL, and OGDC, as they cumulatively added 195 points to the index. As many as 430 scrips were active, of which 351 advanced, 65 retreated, and 14 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher led by scrips across the board on pre-budget speculations and status quo in monetary policy. Surging global crude oil prices, PSDP proposal at Rs900 billion in federal budget FY2022 and large-scale manufacturing growth of over 20 percent in April 2021 kept the market bullish, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 Shares Index gained 1.57 percent or 302.9 points to close at 19,602.38 points. An analyst at brokerage Arif Habib Limited said market crossed the resistance level of 47,300 points comfortably by adding a total of 853 points during the session and maintained the bullish trend.

Factors that contributed to the bullish sentiment included strong economic numbers from remittances to tax collection and real GDP growth, anticipated to go north of 4.5 percent, the analyst said.

“Investors have also been expecting positive measures in the upcoming budget, due to be announced June 11th that is likely to keep the sentiment in an upbeat mood,” he added. Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said the market continued its positive momentum. Monetary Policy Committee in its meeting on Friday decided to maintain the policy rate at 7 percent which buoyed the sentiments, he said.

“As per news flows, the ministry of finance is likely to pay the first installment of Rs90 billion to 35 independent power producers (IPPs),” Mulla added. Nishat Chunian Power gained 7.5 percent, Packages Limited 5.8 percent, Kot Addu Power 2.8 percent, and Hub Power closed 1.4 percent higher.

The cement sector also enjoyed the upward rally where D.G Khan Cement rose 7.3 percent, Power Cement, 9.9 percent, Pioneer Cement 5.2 percent, Maple Leaf Cement (MLCF), 4.3 percent, and Lucky Cement gained 1.9 percent. Going forward, the equity market is expected to continue its bullish trend and investors are advised to avail dips as a buying opportunity in construction and export-oriented sectors.

Wyeth Pakistan, up Rs159.78 to close at Rs2,290.25/share, and Rafhan Maize up Rs100 to close at Rs9,400/share, were the major gainers of the day. On the other hand, Unilever Foods, down Rs490 to close at Rs15,500/share, and Sanofi Aventis, down Rs16.49 to end at Rs853.5/share, suffered highest losses.

Worldcall Telecom with a turnover of 480.6 million shares led the volumes chart, trailed by Byco Petroleum with 94.52 million shares, and Silk Bank, posting 71.59 million shares.