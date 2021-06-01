Shell Energy gets gas marketing licence

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has awarded a gas marketing licence to Shell Energy Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, a statement said on Monday.

Shell Energy Pakistan has been incorporated to carry out downstream gas marketing activities in Pakistan, it added. It aims at aggregating the demand from customers and secure competitive international supply to meet such demand. After evaluating its credentials OGRA has granted rights to Shell Energy Pakistan to market gas to interested customers.

Third-party access to gas import and distribution infrastructure is necessary for creating a competitive and developed gas market. For Shell Energy Pakistan to bring competitive and reliable liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the country and regasify to help meet growing demand in Pakistan, it needs the government and other industry stakeholders support, particularly, Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for access to infrastructure.

Shell’s Country Chair in Pakistan Haroon Rashid said, “We are very grateful to OGRA for approving the gas marketing license for Shell Energy Pakistan (Private) Limited.

This is a significant step in the right direction and we look forward to more policy and infrastructural support, enabling Shell to begin importing LNG to meet peak demand in the coming winter.”