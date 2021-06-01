A scary picture

This refers to the article ‘Controversy on GDP’ by Malik Muhammad Ashraf (May 31). According to the writer, one of the factors that allowed the PTI-led government to increase the growth rate is the 24 percent increase in remittances. However, the so-called increase in remittances is due to a shift to formal methods to send money back home. There is no significant growth on the economic front. The writer has further added that incentives provided to the cement and steel industries have also led to economic growth. However, the unfortunate truth is that many people are dying of hunger. At present, millions of children are out of school. There is a complete disconnect between people’s needs and the government’s policies.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad