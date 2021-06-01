close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
AFP
June 1, 2021

Scores of children abducted from seminary in Nigeria

AFP
June 1, 2021

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen kidnapped scores of children from an Islamic seminary in central Nigeria, officials said, the latest mass abduction to hit Africa’s most populous nation.

Some 200 children were at the school in Niger state on Sunday during the attack, the local government tweeted, adding “an unconfirmed number” were taken. The abduction came a day after 14 students from a university in northwestern Nigeria were freed after 40 days in captivity. Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said the attackers arrived on motorbikes in and started shooting indiscriminately, killing one resident and injuring another, before kidnapping the children from the Salihu Tanko Islamic school.

