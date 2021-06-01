Four more Indian variant cases detected in Pakistan

KARACHI: Four more cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus (B.1.617.2) have been detected in Pakistan, taking the number of such cases to five, as the country reported 43 deaths and 2,117 Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi said on Monday all four people had returned from Middle East and tested positive upon arrival at the Karachi airport, Geo News reported. “Three of them had come from Iraq while another arrived from Muscat,” Jatoi said, adding three belonged to Karachi and one hailed from Ghotki. They had been quarantined and tests of their family members were also being conducted, he said.

On Sunday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed the detection of the first Covid-19 infection with the Indian variant. The variant was detected in a 39-year-old asymptomatic Pakistani individual, a resident of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), who returned home from a Gulf country.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), coronavirus claimed 43 lives and infected 2,117 more people, while 1,919 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Among the 43 deaths, 41 patients were under treatment in hospitals and two in their respective quarantines or homes. Fifteen were on ventilators.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded as 4.05 per cent. Around 841,241 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 921,053 cases have been detected in the country. Punjab has reported 339,686 cases, Sindh, 317,665; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 132,549; Balochistan, 25,148; Islamabad, 81,195; AJK, 19,232; and Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,578. The national tally of fatalities has reached 20,779.

A total of 13,221,581 corona tests, including 52,223 during the last 24 hours, have so far been conducted, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.Some 4,280 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, while 3,947 were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, physical classes for Matric and Intermediate students resumed in Punjab and Islamabad on Monday under Covid SOPs, as the parents of students expressed concern over schools being opened at a time when summer vacations start under normal circumstances. They questioned the wisdom of opening schools in sweltering heat, saying children would suffer due to eight-hour-long classes in the prevailing hot and humid weather.

In person classes for 8th, 9th and 11th graders will resume from June 7.On May 29 the NCOC had granted permission to the provinces to begin regular classes of Matric and Intermediate students from May 31. The NCOC had further decided that the examinations of students enrolled in grades 9 to 12 will be held from July 23 to 29.

Separately, the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department announced the reopening of classes for 10 to 12 grades across the province in pursuance of the NCOC decisions. Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Taraqai said on Monday the decision had been taken to allow students to get prepared at schools and colleges for annual examinations, adding educational institutions had been advised to strictly implement the corona SOPs.

“Matric and Intermediate examinations will definitely be held and there is no chance of promotion without the exams,” he said.