Green Eurobond to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams launched: Imran blames election-centric approach for economic woes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised on Monday the need for long-term planning instead of election-centric short-term approach for development projects, as he formally launched the country’s first Green Eurobond (Indus bond) to meet the financial needs for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The bond has been floated for 10 years to raise $500 million at a competitive price of about 7.5 per cent interest rate.

The Prime Minister regretted that Pakistan’s short-term planning in electricity generation resulted in the commodity’s highest per unit rate in South Asia. He said the “decade of dams” project, initiated in 2018, should have been worked up five decades ago to ensure water security, adding: “Ten dams to be built in next 10 years will produce 10,000 megawatt clean electricity. He emphasised: “It is a step of thinking about our next generations”.

Prime Minister Khan expressed satisfaction over the interest of leading international investors in Pakistan’s Green Eurobond, saying it reflected their confidence in the government and the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

The Prime Minister lauded the chairman Wapda and his team for the landmark achievement of securing bonds in international market, at the launch ceremony of the bond at the PM House. He also lauded Wapda for the “fast pace of construction of dams”, which he said was vital to produce clean energy for green environment and save the coming generations.

He stressed clean energy production supplemented by 10 Billion Tree project would help overcome impact of climate change and also the rising levels of pollution in big cities. The establishment of 15 new national parks, recharging of wetlands and growing the dense mangroves are the government’s effective steps to counter global warming, he added.

The Prime Minister also touched upon other areas where the government was focusing to bring about a change including uniform academic syllabus, health card scheme, controlling mother and child mortality rate, and reforms for promotion of agriculture and livestock.

Speaking at the occasion, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the success in securing the interest of international companies in Wapda’s bond showed confidence of international community in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the completion of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams was critical for meeting the country’s water requirements, adding the launch of the bond would help increase funding for water reservoirs.

Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain said launch of the debut Green Eurobond by Wapda was a major achievement wherein a para-statal organisation accessed the international bond market on its own credentials without any financial obligation on the government.

He mentioned that top investment banking company JP Morgan showed interest in a project of Pakistan after 25 years, and added the bond enhanced the country’s economic profile. Vice Chairman at JP Morgan bank Mark Stephen Garvin in a video message shown on the occasion congratulated Pakistan on the launch of the bond and lauded Wapda’s “unwavering commitment despite challenges”.

According to a report by Wapda, the Reg S (Regulation S) 10-year dollar-denominated green bond has been launched at a very competitive price of 7.5 per cent, which is unprecedented given Pakistan’s sovereign bond maturing in 2031 has a coupon of 7.375pc. “This will go a long way in diversifying the funding sources for undertaking huge capital-intensive projects,” reads the report.