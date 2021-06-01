Parliamentary language status sought for Seraiki

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A resolution demanding the status of the parliamentary language for the Seraiki was submitted at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday.
The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) law-maker from Dera Ismail Khan Ahmad Kundi moved the resolution. It read Seraiki was an ancient language which was spoken and read in several parts of the country, including KP.