Senior doctor dies of cardiac arrest

PESHAWAR: A senior faculty member of Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar and Associate Professor of Ear, Throat and Nose (ENT) Department of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Dr Inayatur Rahman, passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest.

Colleagues said he had developed health issues after contracting coronavirus earlier this year. He had to be hospitalised several times but his health could not improve. The senior doctor was laid to rest at his native Manga village of the Mardan district. Prof Zakirullah Khan of the ENT Department at the KTH was among the colleagues who praised the late doctor for his services.