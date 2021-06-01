close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

Protest in Bannu as elder shot dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

BANNU: An elder was shot dead in Janikhel area in the district here on Monday, triggering protest from the local people.

It was learnt that unidentified gunmen killed Malik Naseeb belonging to the Zandi Alikhel sub-clan of Janikhel at a shop. The local people refused to bury him until the perpetrators behind the killing were brought to justice. It may be mentioned that an FC official was recently killed in Bannu.

The killing had heightened tension in Bannu’s Janikhel area where incidents of target killings have increased of late. The series of killings started when the bullet-riddled bodies of four teenagers were found in Janikhel. The incident had triggered a protest from the local population.

Latest News

More From Peshawar