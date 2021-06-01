Protest in Bannu as elder shot dead

BANNU: An elder was shot dead in Janikhel area in the district here on Monday, triggering protest from the local people.

It was learnt that unidentified gunmen killed Malik Naseeb belonging to the Zandi Alikhel sub-clan of Janikhel at a shop. The local people refused to bury him until the perpetrators behind the killing were brought to justice. It may be mentioned that an FC official was recently killed in Bannu.

The killing had heightened tension in Bannu’s Janikhel area where incidents of target killings have increased of late. The series of killings started when the bullet-riddled bodies of four teenagers were found in Janikhel. The incident had triggered a protest from the local population.