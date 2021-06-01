Covid cases decline in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases remained 2.7 as a decline in the number of infected patients was registered in the district on Monday.

Also, the number of recovered patients reached 4,847 after 75 more Covid-19 infected persons recovered.An official said that strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) was yielding results as only seven persons reported positive for the coronavirus. He said that the total number of coronavirus patients was now 5,245.

The official added that active cases of coronavirus were 296 while 102 had lost lives to the viral infection in the district so far. He appealed to the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spiral of the Covid-19 pandemic and save precious lives.Meanwhile, the district administration also sealed 10 more shops and imposed fine on owners of five other shops for violating SOPs against the virus.