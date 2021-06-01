close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
June 1, 2021

Azam Warsak elders allow police to conduct raids on houses

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The local elders of Azam Warsak in South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have allowed the police to conduct raids on houses in search of criminals and proclaimed offenders, a decision made at a seminar held at Azam Warsak Police Station, the other day.

Talking to the media, Azam Warsak Police Station SHO Zabihullah Wazir said there were two big challenges for police in the area. The first challenge was availability of drugs on a large scale for addicts and the other one was murders on petty local issues. He said after murdering people in family feuds and disputes the criminals often used to hide inside the houses and since police were not allowed by the locals to enter the houses, these criminals often manage to escape successfully.

