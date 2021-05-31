Punjab allows parks, swimming pools to open with new SOPs

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, has decided to relax the lockdown policy and ordered to reopen amusement parks, swimming pools and water sports in all the districts with less than 5 percent positivity rate.

“The order shall come into force w.e.f. May 30, 2021 within the territorial limits of Punjab and shall remain in force till June 15, 2021”.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the P&SHD ordered that the amusement parks, swimming pools and water sports would be allowed to operate in 26 districts where positivity rate is less than 5 percent, subject to adherence of following the specified SOPs to prevent Covid-19 outspread.

The 26 districts, having less than 5 percent positivity rate, include Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot.

The P&SHD issued the SOPs along with the notification to relax the lockdown policy for all entertainment facilities and ordered to operate at 50 percent capacity. Also, indoor dining/ food courts /food corners would not be allowed.

In premises of the swimming pools, ‘one-time occupancy’ would be written and displayed in conspicuous manner and alongside the pool for strict adherence, regular chlorination of the pools should be ensured and amusement parks should strictly follow the social distancing protocols at entry and exit points.