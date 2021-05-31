Covid kills six more as another 913 test positive

KARACHI: Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 913 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 5,020 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 15,916 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 913 people, or six per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 4,096,159 tests, which have resulted in 317,648 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 25,584 people across the province are currently infected: 24,532 are in self-isolation at home, 22 at isolation centres and 1,030 at hospitals, while 965 patients are in critical condition, of whom 73 are on life support.

He added that 286 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 287,044, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.3 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 913 fresh cases of Sindh, 409 (or 45 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 180 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 81 from District South, 55 from District Central, 44 from District Korangi, 43 from District Malir and six from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 58 new cases, Sujawal 37, Jamshoro 34, Badin 30, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas 26 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 25, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 23 each, Kashmore and Shikarpur 22 each, Nawabshah 21, Jacobabad 19, Thatta and Khairpur 17 each, Matiari 14, Dadu 13, Umerkot 10, Naushehroferoze nine, Ghotki seven and Larkana three, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.