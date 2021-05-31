Police determined to address residents’ issues

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Banigala, Haider Ali has said that the police was organizing open kutchehrris to address the issues of the residents of the city on their steps.

He said while addressing the participants of an Open Kutcherry at Jagiot area f Banigala Police Station. The Kutchehrry was organised under the direction of Inspector-General Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kauser.

The concerned police officers including the SHO, members of conciliatory committees, ulema, and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

At the outset of the proceedings, the participants shared their grievances and also gave suggestions to resolve them. The ASP issued orders on the spot to address the issues of the participants and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into account. Addressing the gathering, ASP Haider Ali said the police were determined to resolve the issues faced by the residents. He said the Open Kutchehrris were helpful in maintaining a direct relationship with the public.

The ASP said that a better strategy on part of the police led to a reduction in crime in the city. However, he said the police were taking steps to control crime further. He asked the gathering to cooperate with the police in controlling the crime in the city. He said that any complainant can approach him for redressal of the issues. He also asked the people to immediately report to the police in case suspicious activity around them.