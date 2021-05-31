Students stage demo

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of matriculation and intermediate part-II students of government and private schools and colleges staged demonstrations here and at Gojra on Sunday against the government’s decision to hold their annual examinations in June. The gathered at Shahbaz Chowk while at Gojra, they took out a rally on motorcycles which after marching through different roads, reached Malkhanwala Chowk. The students chanted slogans against the federal and provincial education ministers for making the decision. They told media that they attended the classes during the whole academic year for just one-and-a-half month so it was impossible for them to appear in final examinations. An intermediate student of medical group studying in the Government Degree College Toba Tek Singh claimed that he secured above 90 per cent marks in matriculation final examination and he was hopeful that after passing FSc in higher marks, he would be able to get admission in medical college on merit but he studied for only 49 days in his academic year and he and his other class fellows were sitting at homes since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so how he could get required marks for admission in the MBBS. A private college student said that private colleges gave education to the students through online classes so examinations should also be held through online system. The protesting students demanded postpone the examinations for at least three months for the preparation of final examinations.