Rain forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain had also been forecast for rest of the region.