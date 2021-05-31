close
Mon May 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

Students protest against exams schedule

National

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of students of different colleges of Hasilpur on Sunday staged a demonstration against the exams schedule announced by the Punjab Education Boards Chairman Committee.

The protesting students chanted slogans against the Education Department and demanded promotion on the basis of online classes.

THREE DIE FROM CORONAVIRUS: Three more coronavirus patients died at the Nawab Sir Sadiq Hospital Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours. According to Director Health Services Bahawalpur Division and focal person for corona pandemic Dr Muhammad Zakir, 535 people were tested and six patients tested corona positive during the last 24 hours.

