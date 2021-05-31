‘Maximum relief to be provided in upcoming budget’

BUREWALA: Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Malik Noman Ahmad Langrial has said that the country is heading forward on the way to progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the country’s economy was improving day by day and maximum relief would be provided to the common man in the upcoming budget. The provincial minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organised in his honour by PTI Vehari finance secretary Ch Amir Ramzan on Sunday. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had played historical role for raising dignity of the country at international level. He criticised the PML-N and the PPP for their economic policies in their previous tenures.