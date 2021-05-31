Despite booming economy: Opposition’s protest call surprising, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said economic hardships had to be faced by the nation because of the devastation, caused by the regimes of PPP and PML-N.

The minister wondered who would benefit from the opposition’s call of protests at a time when the economy was booming. In a statement, the minister pointed out that after a long wait, the positive results of economic policies were beginning to emerge and for the first time in the history of the country, more than Rs4,000 billion in taxes were collected.

“Overseas Pakistanis have contributed to this effort to get the economy back on its feet and send Rs1,000 billion to Pakistan. The production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize has been historic and Rs1100 billion was transferred to the agricultural economy,” he maintained.

This, he emphasized, greatly increased the purchasing power of farmers, while sales of tractors, fertilizers and pesticides increased by 64%. The stock market set a new record on May 27 with the sale of 2.21 billion shares. At present Pakistan market was the best market in the world.

“The question is, why is the opposition calling for protests at a time when the economy is booming and the condition of the common man is changing? Who will benefit from such politics,” he asked.