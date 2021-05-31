Devouring billion of rupees: NAB won’t spare those absconding abroad, says chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB would not spare those who have absconded abroad after devouring billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis.

“The NAB is determined to fulfil its national duties sans caring about any intimidation, browbeating or duress. The NAB officers are performing their corruption eradication duties with dedication,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the suspects involved in money laundering of billions of rupees had nothing in 1980. “And today, they owned plazas in Dubai, from where the money poured in,” he said.

He said the NAB considered the case not the face behind it and whoever will commit crime will be punished. “The NAB has not affiliation with any individual, party or organisation but with the country and is performing its duties as per law,” he said.

He said the business community is playing an important role in the country’s economic progress as prosperous businessmen ensure prosperity.

He said a special desk had been established to address the complaints of the traders community and a director and deputy director has been deputed at these desks. The chairman NAB said the NAB was performing its duties to ensure economic prosperity. “Since its inception, the bureau has recovered Rs790 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly, which is a significant success,” he said.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said action was being taken against fake and illegal housing societies for depriving the poor investors from their hard earned money. He said the housing societies neither handed them over plots nor had returned their hard earned money. “The poor investors are running from pillar to post to get their money back,” he said.

He said the NAB has returned billions of rupees to affected people after recovering it from fake and illegal housing societies working in Lahore, Multan, Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar and other areas of the country.