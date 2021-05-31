Police arrest 24 for ‘damaging public, private property’

ISLAMABAD: The police booked several persons and arrested 24 of those for allegedly damaging private and public property during a protest demonstration at Faizabad Bridge and Expressway on Saturday.

The ‘O’ and ‘A’ level students staged a protest demonstration against the Ministry of Education decision to hold examinations without giving them proper time for preparation. Some of the protestors damaged public and private property during the demonstration and the police arrested around two dozen of them.

However, representatives of the protesting students denied that any student took part in damaging any property, adding that unidentified persons violated the law and damaged the property.

The police said two separate FIRs had been registered at Police Station Khanna and arrested 24 people who were part of the protest, turned violent and damaged the vehicle of a road-user and looted his valuables as well. Besides, 41 bikes of protesters have also been impounded.

Sources said the SSC and HSC students from Rawalpindi and Islamabad had gathered at Faizabad Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Shortly, the students blocked Islamabad Expressway. The protesting students were demanding that their final exams should be held online.

According to the FIR No 284, registered under sections 341, 149, 147, 427, 188, 353 of the PPC at the police station Khanna, 250/300 students with batons blocked the Expressway from both sides and didn’t come to the police terms despite repeated requests. Rather, they turned violent, started damaging property, and pelted the police with stones.

The second FIR No 285 was registered on the complaint of a citizen Shahid Iqbal under section 149, 147, 506-II, 427, 341, 382 at police station Khanna also. According to the FIR, some 15/20 students stopped his vehicle, beat him up and damaged his vehicle. They also stole valuables from his vehicle. The police have arrested two of the students in this connection and obtained their physical remand while efforts were underway for the arrest of the other law-breakers.

A spokesperson for Islamabad police said that peaceful protest was the right of every person but the one who blocks roads, damages public property, and takes the law into his hand would not be spared.