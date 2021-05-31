Campaign against security agencies unacceptable: Ashrafi

By News desk

LAHORE: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that any nefarious campaign against the security agencies is unacceptable.

Addressing a joint press conference along with leadership of different religious schools of thought here on Sunday, he said that war on terrorism had been won by the Pak army, together with other institutions; otherwise, the situation would have been like that in Iraq and Syria.

He said that criticism of security agencies without any proofs was totally uncalled for and unacceptable. He said that the army sacrificed their lives against terrorists, who wanted to target the media houses also. “If anyone uses derogatory language against institutions, the nation will suffer,” he warned. About attacks on a social media journalist in Islamabad, he said that attackers would definitely be arrested. He said that the powers that were attacking Pakistan might have a different agenda, but the people were not with them. “If anyone tries to spread evil in Pakistan, we will not allow it,” he added.

On the issue of Palestine, Ashrafi said that religious and political parties have appreciated the government’s successful move in favour of Palestinians. “The strength of our position is measured by the fact that Israel is shouting at Pakistan,” he added.

He said that the resolution presented by Pakistan at the forum of Islamic countries, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the United Nations, was commendable. He made it clear that Pakistan stands with Palestinians till their independent Palestinian state was established. “We are standing with the Palestinians today and we will stand with them tomorrow,” he added.

Ashrafi said the people should adopt the policy of "Don’t leave your faith, and don’t touch others’ faith", adding that Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Hindus of the country would stand together against the statement of the enemy (Israel) against Pakistan. He said there was an ideal situation on inter-religious issues in the country, adding that he played his role for promotion of tolerance and peace. He said that the recommendations of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been presented before the Islamic Ideology Council for law making for converting Pakistan in to a state like Riyasat-e-Madinah.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that efforts for interfaith and inter-sect harmony in the country had been proving successful, and coordination was being made with Ulema and Mashaykh. He said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all possible steps were being taken to address the problems of Ulema and Mashaykh. A committee, headed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, had been set up on the Waqf Property Act.

He said that an awareness campaign was being launched with the cooperation of representatives of different religions and religious schools on the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and blasphemy laws. He said that peace committees would be reconstituted ahead of Muharram, and active personalities would be made its members. The new Madaris Board would further improve the situation for seminaries' students all-over the country, hoped Ashrafi.

Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Allama Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Rafiq Jami, Allama Zubair Abid, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Bishop Sebastian Shah, Pastor Emanuel Khokhar, Father James Chunan, Hafiz Noman Hamid, Maulana Anwarul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Abdul Majid Wattoo, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi and Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan accompanied Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi at the press conference.