Corona considerably decreasing in Punjab, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said by implementation of SOPs and after mass vaccination, the chain of transmission can be interrupted significantly, adding there has been a considerable decrease in corona cases in Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat here on Sunday, she said Punjab reported 696 cases in the last 24 hours and 22 people lost their lives.

She said so far 339,073 positive cases were reported in the province and 9,982 people lost their lives in the province. The minister said in the last 24 hours, 22,339 tests were performed and overall 5,123,420 tests were performed. As per data of last three days, the positivity ratio has not exceeded over 8pc in the province and in most districts, it is below 5pc.

She said, “The positivity ratio in Lahore is 1.5pc. There has been a considerable decrease in corona cases in Punjab. There was steep rise in the number of cases last month in Gujranwala, but currently only 20pc of the reserved resources are under use of Covid-19 patients. The number of recovered patients hopefully is much higher than the new admissions. The reason for improvement in situation is awareness in public and implementation of SOPs. There has been a considerable benefit of imposing lockdowns one week before Eid.”

The health minister said, “By implementation of SOPs and after mass vaccination, the chain of transmission can be interrupted significantly. By increasing the number of vaccinated people in three to four months, there will be significant decline in cases. Pakistan has started CanSino packaging and formulation which is being prepared in the National Institute of Health. After three months, Pakistan will start producing its vaccine in adequate quantity. Punjab is vaccinating more than 150,000 people per day. In June, we will achieve the daily average of 250,000 to 300,00 and from July more than 4000,000 people will be vaccinated on daily basis. So far Punjab has vaccinated more than 3,500,000 people. Hopefully we will achieve the target set by the NCOC very soon. Misconceptions and rumours are being spread about the vaccine. The registration process of Pfizer vaccine is under way at the DRAP and so far we have received 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine. All medical students of private and government institutions shall be vaccinated very soon.”

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Sehat Sahulat programme in Layyah.

She added, “Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar want to provide top quality facilities of healthcare to people of Punjab. Each and every family of Punjab will be provided Health Insurance. By December 31, 2021, all the 29.3 million families shall be provided health insurance coverage. For the first time in history, such a defining step has been taken. The government is spending around Rs100 billion for Sehat Sahulat card. Our government has enhanced the budget of health and education.”

Responding to queries of journalists, the minister said the government takes notice of news in media. She said the SH&ME Department shall conduct inquiries into the issue at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Due to delay and delivery issues related to COVEX, the Chinese vaccine have been preferred. As per guidelines of the WHO and the NCOC, people below 40 are not administered Astra Zenica. Spreading of rumors about corona vaccine is extremely irresponsible act.

She said by the end of this year, around 30 to 40pc population of Punjab will be vaccinated.

At every DHQ and THQ hospital and in the office of the CEOs health, enough stock of vaccine is available. In all teaching hospitals, anti-rabies vaccine is available. To another question, she said strategy is under consideration for people not having CNIC and the NCOC is working on it, she said.