KP records 13 more COVID deaths

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Department on Sunday reported 13 more deaths from Coronavirus and recovery of 336 patients during last 24 hours in the province.

The total number of patients recovered so far from Coronavirus were 123131. According to reports, total 8116 tests were conducted in last 24 hours with detection of 379 new virus cases.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the province has reached 132549.The Health Department said that total 3,970 deaths took place in the province so far.

The number of active cases in the province are 5,345 and total test conducted so far are 1,799,483.