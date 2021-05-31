Volume of KP cabinet unconstitutional: MPA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet is unconstitutional as the numbers of ministers in it exceed what the Constitution permits.

Talking to reporters, he said that according to the Constitution, the volume of the provincial cabinet including the chief minister should be 11 percent of the total strength. He said that the number of ministers including the chief minister is currently 17, but it should actually be 15.