close
Mon May 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

PO arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

TANK: A proclaimed offender was arrested in the murder cases of four persons hailing from the same family.

The arrestee, Barkatullah, had arrested a tailor in the month of Ramazan while he had already killed three of the tailor’s relatives in the past.

The cops arrested the PO during an operation in Sararogha area of South Waziristan tribal district.

Latest News

More From Pakistan