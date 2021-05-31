PO arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TANK: A proclaimed offender was arrested in the murder cases of four persons hailing from the same family.
The arrestee, Barkatullah, had arrested a tailor in the month of Ramazan while he had already killed three of the tailor’s relatives in the past.
The cops arrested the PO during an operation in Sararogha area of South Waziristan tribal district.