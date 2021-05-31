Equal job opportunities sought for rehab sciences professionals

MANSEHRA: Educationists and philanthropists have emphasised on the government to provide equal employment opportunities to professionals receiving education in the rehabilitation sciences field.

“Though there is a wide scope for the professionals being passed out from rehabilitation sciences’ institutions internationally, Pakistani also needs to give them equal employment opportunities to promote this field in the country,” Dr Karamatullah, the principal of the Helping Hand Institute of rehabilitation sciences, told the concluding session of a three-day visual conference held here on Sunday.

The conference was organised jointly by the Riphah International University, Islamabad and HHIRS where educationists and professionals locally and internationally presented their research papers.

Karamatullah said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, online conferences were helpful to exchange professional experiences and development taking place locally and around the world in this field. “I am glad to note that participants of this conference have eagerly been indulging in the research studies to highlight issues and opportunities nationally and internationally in the field,” he said.