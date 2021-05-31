I am protector of Khatme Nabuwwat like every Muslim: Shahzad

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar Sunday shared on Twitter that he is a member of the Ummah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and protector of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat like every other member of the Ummah. He said the same statement is also included in his FIR which is his affidavit. He said further statements on the issue is just political vendetta. He also shared a copy of the FIR on twitter. Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet that it is not wise to stick to one’s point of view every time. He said if someone’s statement hurt others then apology must be sought. He said PTI MPA Nazir Chohan should not have issued wrong statement about Shahzad Akbar.

Earlier, Nazir Chohan reached Race Course Police Station and presented himself for arrest.

However, the Investigation Officer (IO) on the occasion told him to record his statement after which any further decision would be taken.

While talking to media, Nazir Chohan, who is the part of Jahangir Khan Tareen's group, repeated his allegations against Shahzad Akbar.