Buzdar for appointing observers on Punjab, Sindh barrages

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in the prevailing water scenario Punjab strongly demands to appoint impartial observers on the barrages of both Sindh and Punjab provinces.

In a policy statement on the water situation, issued here on Sunday, he said that appointment of impartial observers will greatly help to get error-free data of water discharge as well as equitable distribution of water scarcity among the provinces.

Usman Buzdar said that this initiative will also help the fact how the Punjab government was making the water discharge reporting system transparent.

He wished that the PPP government also invite the parliamentarians from Punjab to visit Sindh’s barrages so that they could also observe in detail the condition of their barrages, distribution of water and reporting system. He stated “We will have to come out of cocoons, getting above our political affiliations for resolving the issues.”

Usman Buzdar also assured the farmers of Punjab of resolving their water problems, saying he would soon go to his farmer brothers. “Despite the severe water shortage in the province, I will make all efforts to redress the grievances of farmers on a priority basis,” he added. The incumbent government is taking such steps which ensure that farmers’ crops and their sowing may not be affected, he said.