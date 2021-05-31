close
Mon May 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

Two workers killed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

SUKKUR: Two workers were killed when a tower fell on them in Kashmore district on Sunday.Reports said the workers were installing electric poles, when a tower suddenly fell on them, killing two persons — Naveed Ahmed from Multan and Mazhar Ali Shah from Toba Tek Singh. Later, the bodies were shifted to their native places by other colleagues.

