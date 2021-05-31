Two workers killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two workers were killed when a tower fell on them in Kashmore district on Sunday.Reports said the workers were installing electric poles, when a tower suddenly fell on them, killing two persons — Naveed Ahmed from Multan and Mazhar Ali Shah from Toba Tek Singh. Later, the bodies were shifted to their native places by other colleagues.