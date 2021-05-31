Three killed in different road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Three people, including a man and his 11-year-old son, were killed in two different road accidents in Sukkur region. Reports said a trawler hit a motorcycle on the National Highway near Tando Masti Khan in Khairpur that killed two people, including a man Manzoor Sheikh and his 11-year-old son Rehman, while two of his other children, Baby Gullan, and Ghulam Nabi, got critically injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to the GIMS Khairpur for medico-legal formalities. Reports said a speeding car overturned in Tando Allahayar, in which a man, identified as Abdul Qadir Khanzado, was killed.