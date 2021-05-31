close
Mon May 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2021

Three killed in different road accidents

SUKKUR: Three people, including a man and his 11-year-old son, were killed in two different road accidents in Sukkur region. Reports said a trawler hit a motorcycle on the National Highway near Tando Masti Khan in Khairpur that killed two people, including a man Manzoor Sheikh and his 11-year-old son Rehman, while two of his other children, Baby Gullan, and Ghulam Nabi, got critically injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to the GIMS Khairpur for medico-legal formalities. Reports said a speeding car overturned in Tando Allahayar, in which a man, identified as Abdul Qadir Khanzado, was killed.

