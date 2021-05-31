Punjab minister takes notice of torture of worker

LAHORE: Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine has taken notice of torture of a labourer by a workshop owner in Gujranwala.

Labourer Bilal was tortured allegedly by workshop owner Zahid on theft allegation. Bilal’s father appealed to the minister for justice and protection as the owner of the workshop was an influential person.

The minister directed Gujranwala CPO to lodge an FIR against the culprit and admit the youth to hospital. He assured to the father of Bilal that a stern action will be taken against the responsible and rights of workers would be protected. He directed the CPO to provide full protection to the worker and submit an inquiry report within a week.