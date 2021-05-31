Corona kills 22 more in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 22 more COVID-19 patients died and 696 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Sunday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,982 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 339,073 in the province. After 9,982 fatalities and recovery of a total of 308,733 patients, 20,358 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different quarantine centres and health facilities.