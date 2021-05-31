JI holds Labbaik al-Quds Million March

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has warned the rulers against giving airbases to the United States (US) or else the party next march would be directed towards Islamabad.

Addressing a big rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on Sunday, he said the JI would not allow the use of Pakistan's soil against Afghanistan. "We stand by Afghanistan and we want a stable government there as per the whims of the people of Afghanistan," he said.

He said though the foreign minister had rejected the reports about hand-over air bases to the US, but "We want to make it clear again that no one would be allowed to use the country's soil against Afghanistan."

The JI chief stressed that if the rulers made the mistake of reviving the agreements made with the US during the Musharraf regime or any airbase was handed over to the US against Afghanistan, their next venue for the million march would be the federal capital.

He said all the details about giving airbases and other agreements with the US should be brought and discussed in the Parliament. The JI chief bitterly criticised the 'establishment' role in making and toppling governments.

Sirajul Haq said the real job of the establishment was to combat the ugly designs of Israel and India, not interference in political affairs. "If the establishment performs its security obligations, no one would speak against it and the people would come forward to support them. But if it interferes in political matters, it would have to tolerate criticism," Sirajul Haq argued.

Attended by a big number of the party workers from across the province, the rally was also addressed by JI's provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan. The former Palestinian prime minister Ismail Haniyeh also delivered telephonic speech to the gathering.

Sirajul Haq said that the march was aimed at expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine. He said the Aqsa Mosque had been occupied by the Jewish forces, adding Israel was bombing the innocent Palestinians from jets and gunship helicopters.

"The Israeli brutal actions have resulted in martyrdom of hundreds and Palestinian people, including women and children, while thousands others have sustained injuries. This is the most unique battle in human history wherein the people equipped with catapults are fighting tanks and gunship jets," he said.

Sirajul Haq said Israel had 0.7 million army and its total population was just 8.3 million. He said Israel was pursuing the agenda of Greater Israel. The JI chief criticized the Muslim countries for doing mere lips service to condemn Israel. He said the Muslim rulers should wake up and raise a strong voice for the Palestinians.

He said the unarmed people of occupied Kashmir were struggling against Indian atrocities on the pattern of their Palestinian brothers, while the rulers were busy in backdoor talks with the Indian authorities in the United Arab Emirates, which was a matter of serious concern. "Whoever betrays the Kashmiri brothers, we would not forgive them," he warned.

Ismail Haniyeh thanked the organizers of the rally, JI, and Sirajul Haq for arranging such an impressive show in support of their struggle. The Palestinian leader said they were ready to sacrifice everything for the sanctity and freedom of al-Quds al-Sharif.

He said the protection of al-Quds was obligatory on all the Muslims and lauded the stance of Pakistan on Palestine. Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the people of Pakistan stood with the Palestinian Muslims.

He said the JI had sent financial aid worth Rs 100 million to the innocent Palestinians so far. The JI leader announced full support to media people and strongly condemned the attacks on a number of journalists like Asad Ali Toor, Absar Alam, Matiullah Jan, Hamid Mir and others.