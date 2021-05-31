Christians seek probe into ‘anomalies’ in funds, properties

BANNU: The Christian community in Bannu district on Sunday asked the accountability and anti-corruption departments to probe the anomalies allegedly committed by a contractor in the funds and properties meant for the Christian families.

Speaking at a press conference, leaders of Christian community, including Yousaf Javed, Yaqoob Masih, Lal Masih, Raveen Gul and others alleged that a contractor Younas Pervez Gul from Sahiwal had grabbed the properties of Christians.

They said that the church, Mission Hospital, school and other properties were under the supervision of the Diocese of Peshawar but the poor Christians had been kept deprived of their rights since 1996.

They said that dozens of poor families were uprooted from the compound in Mission Hospital and shops were constructed there. They alleged the contractor was now getting rent of these shops and the displaced families were left high and dry.

They appealed to the authorities of accountability and anti-corruption departments to initiate a probe against contractor Younas Pervez Gul for his alleged involvement in anomalies in the rent of properties and funds and to compensate the poor displaced families and their children.