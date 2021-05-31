Economic growth result of PMâ€™s hard work: Firdous

FAISALABAD: The positive economic growth is a result of hard work of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team.

It was said by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after inaugurating a mobile corona vaccination camp for journalists at the District Council Hall, on Sunday. She said that the Punjab government had started the process of vaccinating journalists across the province. She said in the first and second wave of corona, the journalists who contracted corona would be given incentives while the journalists who died of COVID-19 would be declared martyrs and their families would be given privileges of a martyr.

Dr Firdous said the government had saved Rs70 billion from non-development programmes, which would be spent on development works. She claimed that equal development schemes were being given to all districts.

To a query, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was a clumsy player. Earlier, Dr Firdous inaugurated the vaccination camp by injecting vaccine to journalists. MNA Faizullah Kamoka, Punjab Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Kastro, Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and others were also present.