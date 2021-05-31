Cyprus votes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nicosia: Cyprus voters went to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections amid simmering public anger over the "golden passports" corruption scandal on the Mediterranean island.
Ultra-nationalists looking to exploit the anti-establishment mood have also played on concerns over migration, another hot-button issue for the European Union’s most easterly member state. A record 658 candidates, representing 15 parties, are vying for 56 seats in parliament before an electorate of more than 550,000.