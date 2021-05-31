Ukraine’s ambassador to Thailand dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bangkok: Ukraine’s ambassador to Thailand died early on Sunday on the southern beach island of Koh Lipe while on vacation with his son, police said, with the cause of death still undetermined. Andrii Beshta was a 45-year-old career diplomat who was appointed as Ukraine’s ambassador in Thailand in 2016.