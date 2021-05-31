French police hunt for heavily-armed former soldier

Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare, France: French police backed by helicopters hunted on Sunday for a heavily armed former soldier who had allegedly opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence dispute in southwestern France.

Some 210 police officers and four helicopters were searching for the man, who has an electronic tag due to a prior domestic violence conviction, but who was still at large in the woods of the Dordogne region, authorities said.

"The man is heavily armed and around 30 years old. He is athletic and moving quickly," Francine Bourra, the mayor of Lardin-Saint-Lazare village, told AFP. "We have been able to locate him in an area of around four to five kilometres but it’s a wooded area, difficult to access," said the mayor.

"The suspect was incarcerated for domestic violence and that’s why he was wearing an electronic bracelet," Bourra said. "Contact had been established (with the man) several times... but was followed by gunfire. Each time there was contact with him, he’s opened fire," he said, adding that police were not firing back.