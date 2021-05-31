Italy’s daily Covid deaths at seven-month low

Rome: Italy on Sunday recorded 44 deaths from Covid-19, the lowest daily tally in more than seven months as the country continues to make progress with its coronavirus vaccinations.

The last time Italy so few deaths was on October 14, with 43 fatalities. Italy’s total death toll from the pandemic now stands at 126,046, according to Civil Protection Agency and Health Ministry data. The number of people with an active coronavirus infection fell by 3,670 to 236,296, another seven-month low.