Cyprus votes

Nicosia: Cyprus voters went to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections amid simmering public anger over the "golden passports" corruption scandal on the Mediterranean island.

Ultra-nationalists looking to exploit the anti-establishment mood have also played on concerns over migration, another hot-button issue for the European Union’s most easterly member state. A record 658 candidates, representing 15 parties, are vying for 56 seats in parliament before an electorate of more than 550,000.