Backlash against US shop selling ‘yellow star’ Covid badges

Washington: A hat shop in the US state of Tennessee was hit with backlash on Sunday, one day after promoting a yellow star patch like those worn by Jews in Nazi-era Germany, labeled "not vaccinated."

It was the latest skirmish in the culture war surrounding Covid vaccination in the United States, which has suffered the highest death toll of any country in the pandemic. Iconic American hatmaker Stetson said on Sunday it would no longer do business with the Nashville shop HatWRKS, which was excoriated on social media and targeted by protesters.

On Friday, HatWRKS shared on its Instagram account a now-deleted photo announcing the arrival of the $5 patches. It showed a woman, reportedly the business owner, wearing a yellow Star of David with the message "not vaccinated" on her black T-shirt.