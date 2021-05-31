close
Mon May 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 31, 2021

Ukraine’s ambassador to Thailand dies

World

AFP
May 31, 2021

Bangkok: Ukraine’s ambassador to Thailand died early on Sunday on the southern beach island of Koh Lipe while on vacation with his son, police said, with the cause of death still undetermined. Andrii Beshta was a 45-year-old career diplomat who was appointed as Ukraine’s ambassador in Thailand in 2016.

Latest News

More From World