Covid kills six more as another 913 test positive

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 913 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 5,020 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 15,916 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 913 people, or six per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 4,096,159 tests, which have resulted in 317,648 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 25,584 people across the province are currently infected: 24,532 are in self-isolation at home, 22 at isolation centres and 1,030 at hospitals, while 965 patients are in critical condition, of whom 73 are on life support. He added that 286 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 287,044, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.3 per cent.