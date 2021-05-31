tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
That the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus has entered Pakistan is quite shocking. In India, patients who were infected with this variant suffered from another wave of infection – black fungus.
Our government must pay attention to the new variant and should take result-oriented steps to contain its spread. In case the virus gets out of control, our healthcare system will collapse.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi