Fighting fake news

In today’s world where people share news without knowing the actual facts and figures, verifying every news is quite essential. Sharing unverified and fake news can be dangerous. At present, many people have start believing in some misconceptions about the Covid-19 vaccine. Previously, the country faced the same issue when it started its anti-polio campaigns.

Later, people realise that the polio vaccine is essential for keep a child safe from the virus. At present, it is extremely important for every citizen to get vaccinated on time to help Pakistan become Covid-19-free.

Inaya Usman

Peshawar