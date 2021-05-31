There are so many people who still think that the Covid-19 vaccine will lead to various health issues. These people don’t verify the fake news they read on social media. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and vaccine hesitancy will turn out to be destructive for our country. The government must pay attention to these issues and take measures to fight against this misinformation which is discouraging people from getting their first doses.

Huma Naz

Lahore