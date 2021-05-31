Worcestershire quickly wrap up innings victory over Derbyshire

LONDON: Worcestershire recorded their first victory of the season in the LV= Insurance County Championship after overpowering Derbyshire by an innings and 23 runs at New Road.

Derbyshire resumed the final day on 112 for six and lost their last four wickets in just 8.2 overs as they were dismissed for 128.

Dillon Pennington completed the first five-wicket haul of his career and finished with figures of 14-4-32-5.

It enabled him to enjoy a career best performance for the second day running after his four for 44 in Derbyshire’s first innings.

He ended with match figures of nine for 76 as Worcestershire claimed 23 points to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top two. They dominated the game in all departments with solid batting contributions down the order in topping 400, disciplined bowling and excellent catching behind the wicket.

It was the perfect response to heavy defeats away to Durham and Nottinghamshire.

Derbyshire remain rock bottom after a third heavy setback in the last four matches, a 310-run setback and two innings defeats.

They paid the penalty for dropped catches on the opening day, including Jack Haynes who went onto make 97.

Their young and promising bowling attack bowled too many ‘four’ balls while the batting, with the exception of Matt Critchley and Wayne Madsen, crumbled.

Club captain Joe Leach picked up the prized wicket of Madsen, who had resumed on 43. He had looked set to complete his 11th 50-plus score in 19 innings against Worcestershire.

But Madsen added only two more before edging a fine delivery and was caught by keeper Ben Cox.

Pennington opened the attack from the New Road End and in the next over he accounted for new batsman Ben Aitchison before he had scored.

Pennington found the thinnest of edges but it was sufficient to provide Cox with another straightforward catch.

The game quickly came to a conclusion with Sam Conners (nought) playing on to Pennington and Dustin Melton (one) edging Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell at slip.