Power outages

The Covid-19 pandemic has allowed many schools to shift to the distance learning model. For this model to be successful, students need uninterrupted power supply to study efficiently. In Shikarpur, residents are deprived of this basic necessity. Power remains out for more than 12 hours. Often, several parts of the city remain out of power for up to three hours because of maintenance work. This unscheduled loadshedding has created so many problems, especially for students who take online classes because they cannot charge their laptops and mobile phones.

The annual examinations are only a few weeks away. The authorities concerned must take immediate measures to resolve this issue. Their prompt action will allow thousands of students to prepare for their exams with ease.

Yasir baz Muhammad

Shikarpur