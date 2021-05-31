close
Mon May 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 31, 2021

Fighting fake news

Newspost

 
May 31, 2021

In today’s world where people share news without knowing the actual facts and figures, verifying every news is quite essential. Sharing unverified and fake news can be dangerous. At present, many people have start believing in some misconceptions about the Covid-19 vaccine. Previously, the country faced the same issue when it started its anti-polio campaigns.

Later, people realise that the polio vaccine is essential for keep a child safe from the virus. At present, it is extremely important for every citizen to get vaccinated on time to help Pakistan become Covid-19-free.

Inaya Usman

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost